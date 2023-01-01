Opened in 1862, the Stadtpark is a tranquil pocket of greenery, with winding paths and willow-tree-rimmed duck ponds. It's great for strolling or relaxing in the sun and a favourite lunchtime escape for Innere Stadt workers. The park spans the Wien River, which empties into the Danube Canal.

The most famous of the several statues inhabiting the park (including Schindler, Bruckner and Schubert) is the much-photographed Johann Strauss Denkmal, a golden statue of a violin-playing Johann Strauss the Younger under a white arch.