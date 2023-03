This Franciscan church is a glorious architectural deception. Outside it exudes the hallmarks of an early-17th-century Renaissance style, yet inside it is awash with gold and marble decorative features from the baroque era (about 100 years later). The high altar takes the form of a triumphal arch; hidden behind this is Vienna’s oldest organ (1642), built by Johann Wöckherl. Concerts (€6) lasting 45 minutes take place at 2pm on Fridays from April to October.