This famous fountain has been removed during the construction of an underground parking station, and will be reinstalled on Neuer Markt in 2022.

First installed in 1739 by sculptor Georg Raphael Donner, and replicated in bronze in 1873, this intricate fountain depicts Providentia, the Roman goddess of destiny, at its centre, foreseeing water supplies for Vienna. Surrounding it are the male figures of Traun (with a trident) and Enns (a resting ferryman), representing Upper Austria's rivers, and the female figures of Ybbs (carrying a jug) and March (against a frieze showing a battle, highlighting the river's role as a natural border), representing Lower Austria's rivers.