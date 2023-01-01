Housed in the baroque Lobkowitz palace (1694), this museum has temporary exhibitions on Vienna's theatre history. It also displays Staatsoper's collection of portraits of operatic greats, costumes, stage designs and documents, spotlighting premieres and milestones like Herbert von Karajan’s eight-year reign as director. Performing arts fans will also enjoy the occasional gem, such as ballerina Dame Margot Fonteyn’s pointe shoe.

A small room hidden towards the back of the 1st floor contains an ensemble of puppets from puppeteer Richard Teschner, vaguely reminiscent of Java’s wayang golek wooden puppets. Performances are listed on the website.