Mahnmal Gegen Krieg und Faschismus

Vienna

Designed by Alfred Hrdlicka and installed in 1988, this series of pale block-like sculptures on Helmut-Zilk-Platz has a dark, squat shape wrapped in barbed wire, representing a Jew scrubbing the floor; poignantly, the greyish block originally came from the Mauthausen concentration camp.

  • Staatsoper (Opera House), Innere Stadt.

    Staatsoper

    0.1 MILES

    Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…

  • Detail of Stephansdom Cathedral roof.

    Stephansdom

    0.37 MILES

    Vienna’s Gothic masterpiece Stephansdom – or Steffl (Little Stephan), as it’s ironically nicknamed – is Vienna's pride and joy. A church has stood here…

  • VIENNA, AUSTRIA - APRIL 19: Many people enjoy a sunny afternoon at the Museumsquartier on April 19, 2011 in Vienna. It is the eighth largest cultural area in the world and a very important for Vienna; Shutterstock ID 202273378; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    MuseumsQuartier

    0.46 MILES

    The MuseumsQuartier is a remarkable ensemble of museums, cafes, restaurants and bars inside former imperial stables designed by Fischer von Erlach. This…

  • Kaiserliche Schatzkammer

    Kaiserliche Schatzkammer

    0.21 MILES

    The Hofburg's Kaiserliche Schatzkammer contains secular and ecclesiastical treasures (including devotional images and altars, particularly from the…

  • Beautiful view of famous Schloss Belvedere, built by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt as a summer residence for Prince Eugene of Savoy, in Vienna, Austria; Shutterstock ID 249139849; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; Project no. or GL code: 56530; Network activity no. or Cost Centre: Online-Design; Product or Project: 65050/7529/Josh Vogel/LP.com Destination Galleries

    Schloss Belvedere

    0.74 MILES

    A masterpiece of total art, Schloss Belvedere is one of the world’s finest baroque palaces. Designed by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt (1668–1745), it was…

  • Austria, Vienna, view to lighted Hofburg Palace at twilight

    Hofburg

    0.25 MILES

    Nothing symbolises Austria's resplendent cultural heritage more than its Hofburg, home base of the Habsburgs from 1273 to 1918. The oldest section is the…

  • Schloss Schönbrunn

    Schloss Schönbrunn

    2.93 MILES

    The Habsburgs' opulent summer palace is now a Unesco World Heritage site. Of its 1441 rooms, 40 are open to the public; the Imperial Tour takes you into…

  • 500px Photo ID: 124014183 - The outside of the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna at Sunset

    Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna

    0.33 MILES

    A highlight of any trip to Vienna is a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, brimming with works by Europe’s finest painters, sculptors and…

1. Helmut-Zilk-Platz

Wedged between the Staatsoper and the Albertina, this square stands out for its Monument Against War & Fascism by Alfred Hrdlicka (1988). The series of…

2. Albertina

0.03 MILES

Once used as the Habsburgs' imperial apartments for guests, the Albertina is now a repository for an exceptional collection of graphic art. The permanent…

3. TheaterMuseum

0.1 MILES

Housed in the baroque Lobkowitz palace (1694), this museum has temporary exhibitions on Vienna's theatre history. It also displays Staatsoper's collection…

4. Staatsoper

0.1 MILES

Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…

5. Augustinerkirche

0.11 MILES

The real highlight of the 14th-century Gothic Augustinerkirche is not its pale, vaulted interior but the Herzgruft, a crypt containing silver urns with…

6. Schmetterlinghaus

0.11 MILES

Sharing the Habsburg’s personal Jugendstil glasshouse (1901) with the Palmenhaus bar in the Burggarten, the Schmetterlinghaus has hundreds of fluttering…

7. Kapuzinergruft

0.13 MILES

Beneath the Kapuzinerkirche, the Kapuzinergruft is the final resting place of most of the Habsburg royal family, including Empress Elisabeth. Opened in…

8. Kapuzinerkirche

0.13 MILES

The Kapuzinerkirche opened in 1632 as a church and monastery of the order of the Friars Minor Capuchin and famously contains the Kapuzinergruft crypt, the…