Designed by Alfred Hrdlicka and installed in 1988, this series of pale block-like sculptures on Helmut-Zilk-Platz has a dark, squat shape wrapped in barbed wire, representing a Jew scrubbing the floor; poignantly, the greyish block originally came from the Mauthausen concentration camp.
Mahnmal Gegen Krieg und Faschismus
Vienna
