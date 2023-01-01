Housed inside Palais Eskeles, Vienna’s Jüdisches Museum showcases the history of Jews in Vienna, from the first settlements at Judenplatz in the 13th century to the present. Spaces devoted to changing exhibitions are complemented by its permanent exhibition covering 1945 to the present day; the highlight is the startling collection of ceremonial art on the top floor. Multimedia guides cost €4. Combined tickets to the Jüdisches Museum and Museum Judenplatz are valid for four days.