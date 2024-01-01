Pestsäule

Graben is dominated by the twisting outline of this gold-topped baroque memorial, designed by Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach in 1693 at the behest of Emperor Leopold I to commemorate the 75,000 Viennese victims of the Black Death, the bubonic-plague epidemic that swept through Vienna in 1679.

