Graben is dominated by the twisting outline of this gold-topped baroque memorial, designed by Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach in 1693 at the behest of Emperor Leopold I to commemorate the 75,000 Viennese victims of the Black Death, the bubonic-plague epidemic that swept through Vienna in 1679.
