Built in 1905 by celebrated Czech-born, Vienna-based architect Adolf Loos (1870–1933) and still operating today, these opulent public toilets down a flight of steps below Graben were built as a showcase for a toilet manufacturer and retain their mahogany-panelled stalls with opaque-glass doors and exquisite tiling (the original chandeliers have been replaced with electric lighting). Admission is payable even if you're not using the facilities.