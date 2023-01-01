Cathedral South Tower

Vienna

In 1433, Stephansdom's south tower reached its final height of 136.7m. Today, you can ascend the 343 steps to a small platform for one of Vienna’s most-spectacular views over the rooftops of the Innere Stadt; you don't need a tour ticket for the main nave. When the foundation stone for the south tower was laid in 1359, Rudolf IV is said to have used a trowel and spade made of silver.

Two towers were originally envisaged for the cathedral, but the Südturm grew so high that little space (and funding) remained for the northern one.

Suggest an Edit