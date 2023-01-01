Opposite Dr-Ignaz-Seipel-Platz is the Jesuitenkirche, formerly the university church, which dates from 1627. In 1703 this church received a baroque makeover by the Italian architect and painter Andrea Pozzo (1642–1709), who created its startling trompe-l’œ dome and other ceiling frescos. Walk beyond the ‘dome’ to visually destroy Pozzo’s illusion. The crypt is the resting place of Austrian ethicist and author Johannes Schasching SJ (1917–2013); it's open from 2pm to 7pm on Sundays from September to July.