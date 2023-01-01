Housed in the Altes Rathaus (Old City Hall), this centre documents the little-known antifascist resistance force that operated during the Nazi regime; some 2700 resistance fighters were executed by the Nazis and thousands more sent to concentration camps. The exhibition gives in-depth analysis of the Nazi doctrines on homosexuality, ‘unworthy’ citizens, concentration camps and forced labour, with photos and memorabilia detailing the time before and after the Anschluss (annexation).
Dokumentationsarchiv des Österreichischen Widerstandes
Vienna
