Dokumentationsarchiv des Österreichischen Widerstandes

Housed in the Altes Rathaus (Old City Hall), this centre documents the little-known antifascist resistance force that operated during the Nazi regime; some 2700 resistance fighters were executed by the Nazis and thousands more sent to concentration camps. The exhibition gives in-depth analysis of the Nazi doctrines on homosexuality, ‘unworthy’ citizens, concentration camps and forced labour, with photos and memorabilia detailing the time before and after the Anschluss (annexation).