Originally a wooden church built by Danube boatsmen around 880, Maria am Gestade (Maria on the Riverbank) was built in stone between 1394 and 1414, making it one of Vienna's few surviving Gothic structures. Compensating for steep ground, the nave was built narrower than the choir and with a slight bend. In 1805 Napoleon used it to store weapons and horses. The interior has a high vaulted Gothic ceiling and pretty stained glass behind a winged Gothic altar.