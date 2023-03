Before moving to the site of the Hofburg in the late 13th century, the ruling family the Babenbergs resided on this large square. Rising up in the centre is the Mariensäule (Mary’s Column; 1667), dedicated to the Virgin Mary. Look out, too, for house No 11, where a gold-painted cannonball is a reminder of the 1683 Turkish siege. The former Jesuit monastery Kirche Am Hof occupies the southeast side; it's now the Croatian Catholic Church.