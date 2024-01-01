The northern side of Judenplatz is occupied by the former chancery building. Built between 1709 and 1714, and expanded over the centuries, the baroque building has retained its uniformity and striking facade by Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach, with ornate gates depicting Bohemian lions. The interior is closed to the public.
Böhmische Hofkanzlei
Vienna
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.6 MILES
Vienna's foremost opera and ballet venue, the neo-Renaissance Staatsoper, is one of the finest concert halls in the world. Even if you can't get tickets…
0.21 MILES
Vienna’s Gothic masterpiece Stephansdom – or Steffl (Little Stephan), as it’s ironically nicknamed – is Vienna's pride and joy. A church has stood here…
0.77 MILES
The MuseumsQuartier is a remarkable ensemble of museums, cafes, restaurants and bars inside former imperial stables designed by Fischer von Erlach. This…
0.41 MILES
The Hofburg's Kaiserliche Schatzkammer contains secular and ecclesiastical treasures (including devotional images and altars, particularly from the…
1.12 MILES
A masterpiece of total art, Schloss Belvedere is one of the world’s finest baroque palaces. Designed by Johann Lukas von Hildebrandt (1668–1745), it was…
0.37 MILES
Nothing symbolises Austria's resplendent cultural heritage more than its Hofburg, home base of the Habsburgs from 1273 to 1918. The oldest section is the…
3.25 MILES
The Habsburgs' opulent summer palace is now a Unesco World Heritage site. Of its 1441 rooms, 40 are open to the public; the Imperial Tour takes you into…
Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna
0.66 MILES
A highlight of any trip to Vienna is a visit to the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, brimming with works by Europe’s finest painters, sculptors and…
Nearby Vienna attractions
0.03 MILES
The main focus of Museum Judenplatz is on the excavated remains of a medieval synagogue that once stood on Judenplatz, with a film and numerous exhibits…
2. Dokumentationsarchiv des Österreichischen Widerstandes
0.04 MILES
Housed in the Altes Rathaus (Old City Hall), this centre documents the little-known antifascist resistance force that operated during the Nazi regime;…
0.06 MILES
Opened in 1921 in the Hafenhaus, one of Vienna’s oldest buildings, the municipal Uhren Museum's three floors are weighed down with an astounding 21,200…
0.06 MILES
Deliberately reminiscent of a bunker, the steel-and-concrete Holocaust-Denkmal (2000) is a memorial to the 65,000 Austrian Jews who perished in the…
0.07 MILES
An unassuming house on Tuchlauben hides a remarkable decoration: the oldest extant secular frescos in Vienna. The small frescos, dating from 1407, tell…
0.09 MILES
Originally a wooden church built by Danube boatsmen around 880, Maria am Gestade (Maria on the Riverbank) was built in stone between 1394 and 1414, making…
0.1 MILES
Now the Croatian Catholic Church, this former Jesuit monastery on the southeast side of Am Hof has a baroque facade adapted from its fire-damaged Gothic…
0.11 MILES
This small expanse of Roman ruins dating from the 1st to the 5th century CE is thought to be part of the officers’ quarters of the Roman legion camp at…