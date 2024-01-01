Böhmische Hofkanzlei

Vienna

The northern side of Judenplatz is occupied by the former chancery building. Built between 1709 and 1714, and expanded over the centuries, the baroque building has retained its uniformity and striking facade by Johann Bernhard Fischer von Erlach, with ornate gates depicting Bohemian lions. The interior is closed to the public.

