Beethoven Pasqualatihaus

Beethoven resided on the 4th floor of this house from 1804 to 1814 (he apparently lived in around 80 places in his 35 years in Vienna, but thankfully not all of them are museums). During that time he composed Symphonies 4, 5 and 7 and the opera Fidelio, among other works. His two rooms (plus another two from a neighbouring apartment) have been converted into this airy museum, which has a not-too-overwhelming collection of portraits, articles and personal belongings.

The house is named after its long-time owner, Josef Benedikt Freiherr von Pasqualati.