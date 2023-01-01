Healesville Sanctuary

One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas, wombats and koalas. Highlights include Platypus House, where the shy underwater creatures can be observed, and the exciting Spirits of the Sky presentation, which features huge wedge-tailed eagles and colourful parrots soaring through the air (check the website for daily session times). Admission to the sanctuary for kids is free on weekends and holidays.