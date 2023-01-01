Kinglake National Park

Located within the traditional land of the Wurundjeri people to the south and Taungurung people to the north, Kinglake is the largest national park near Melbourne. It lies on the eucalypt-covered slopes of the Great Dividing Range. Within the park, there's a popular picnic ground at Masons Falls that is the starting point of the Masons Falls Walk (700 metres one way), which leads to a spectacular lookout.

In the centre of the park is Kinglake, a small township that was devastated by the Black Saturday fires in 2009.