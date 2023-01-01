The home of Australian opera singer Nellie Melba (1871–1931) has been reimagined as a thriving winery, restaurant and events facility by her descendants. Book in for a tour of the seven-acre garden, designed in parts by both William Guilfoyle and Edna Walling and planted between 1909 and 1931. Afterwards, you can taste the estate's wines at the cellar door or stay for lunch in the elegant restaurant (mains $30 to $39). A small multimedia exhibition space tells Melba's story.

The garden tour can be enjoyed by itself or in a package with a Devonshire tea ($30 per person) or lunch ($75-85 per person). Tastings cost $5, which is redeemable on purchase, and a hugely popular morning tea is offered on Saturday and Sunday mornings ($38 per person); bookings for the latter are essential.