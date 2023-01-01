Dating from 1838, Yering Station was home to Victoria's first vineyard. Reinvented as a wine and events estate, it has a Mod Oz restaurant in a contemporary glass pavilion (two-/three-course set lunch $63/78) and a hybrid cellar door and gallery space set in the historic 1859 winery building (free tastings of up to five wines). The Yarra Valley Farmers Market is held here every third Sunday.

Adjoining Chateau Yering is an 1854 mansion now offering accommodation, a cafe (open 7.30-10.30am daily, noon-2.30pm Fri-Sun, mains $16-24) and the upmarket Eleonore's Restaurant.