Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by Kerstin Thompson Architects. Stop by for wine tasting ($5, redeemable on purchase), or grab a glass and something to eat (nibbles $6-15, platters $27) to enjoy on its lovely peppercorn tree–shaded summer deck.

