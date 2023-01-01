Sandra Bardas Art Gallery

Located on the former site of the Corenderk Mission, a government reserve for Indigenous Victorians who had been dispossessed of their traditional lands, Worawa College is Victoria's first and only Aboriginal school. This impressive gallery on the school grounds shows and sells affordable art produced in the remote communities that many of the students come from. Also here is a Dreaming Trail of 21 white poles commemorating influential Indigenous Victorians and 38 white poles representing groups of the Kulin nation.