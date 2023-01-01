The former home of John and Sunday Reed, Heide is a prestigious not-for-profit art gallery with a stunning sculpture garden. It holds regularly changing exhibitions, many of which include works by the famous artists that called Heide home, including Sidney Nolan and Albert Tucker. The collection is spread over three buildings: a large purpose-built gallery, the Reeds' original farmhouse and the wonderful modernist house built in 1963 as 'a gallery to be lived in'.

There's also a cafe, or you can pack a picnic to eat by the Yarra. Tours are free with entry tickets and run regularly – check the website for details. Also check for the Makers' Market, a collaboration between Heide and the Rose Street Artists' Market, held on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. There are also 'detective' and 'sculpture sounds' trail maps to keep the kids busy.

Bulleen is 14km northeast of the city centre and Heide is located next to Banksia Park, which is part of the Main Yarra Trail, a flat, 33km bike trail from Westerfolds Park in Templestowe to Southbank, which passes native trees and billabongs.