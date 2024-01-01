Yarra Valley Railway

Yarra Valley

LoginSave

Volunteer-operated, this railway has a restored 1940s Walker Railmotor that travels 4.5km from Healesville Station to TarraWarra Estate through an historic brick tunnel. A project to extend the line to Yarra Glen is underway, but completion is dependent on yet-to-be-secured funding.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Australian Koala at Healesville Sanctuary, the name koala, comes from the Aboriginal saying

    Healesville Sanctuary

    2.18 MILES

    One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…

  • Abbotsford Convent

    Abbotsford Convent

    29.57 MILES

    This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…

  • Coombe

    Coombe

    8.32 MILES

    The home of Australian opera singer Nellie Melba (1871–1931) has been reimagined as a thriving winery, restaurant and events facility by her descendants…

  • Yering Station

    Yering Station

    7.04 MILES

    Dating from 1838, Yering Station was home to Victoria's first vineyard. Reinvented as a wine and events estate, it has a Mod Oz restaurant in a…

  • TarraWarra Museum of Art

    TarraWarra Museum of Art

    2.27 MILES

    Housed in a striking Allan Powell–designed building at TarraWarra Estate, this excellent gallery showcases Australian art from the second half of the 20th…

  • Domain Chandon

    Domain Chandon

    4.65 MILES

    Chandon is an example of mass wine tourism done well. The winery – a subsidiary of Moët & Chandon – produces sparkling wines and has a restaurant, lounge…

  • TarraWarra Estate

    TarraWarra Estate

    2.29 MILES

    Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by…

  • 2AW6EA0 Heide III, is a purpose built museum space with a black titanium zinc facade, one of four main buildings on the site of the Heide Museum of Modern Art

    Heide Museum of Modern Art

    24.46 MILES

    The former home of John and Sunday Reed, Heide is a prestigious not-for-profit art gallery with a stunning sculpture garden. It holds regularly changing…

View more attractions

Nearby Yarra Valley attractions

1. Sandra Bardas Art Gallery

2.09 MILES

Located on the former site of the Corenderk Mission, a government reserve for Indigenous Victorians who had been dispossessed of their traditional lands,…

2. Healesville Sanctuary

2.18 MILES

One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…

3. TarraWarra Museum of Art

2.27 MILES

Housed in a striking Allan Powell–designed building at TarraWarra Estate, this excellent gallery showcases Australian art from the second half of the 20th…

4. TarraWarra Estate

2.29 MILES

Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by…

5. Rochford Wines

2.91 MILES

This large winery produces chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, which can be tasted at the cellar door ($5, redeemable on purchase). There's…

6. Domain Chandon

4.65 MILES

Chandon is an example of mass wine tourism done well. The winery – a subsidiary of Moët & Chandon – produces sparkling wines and has a restaurant, lounge…

7. Coldstream Hills

5.33 MILES

The estate-grown chardonnay and pinot noir are the star picks here; tastings cost $5 (redeemable on purchase) and tours ($49 for two people, including a…

8. Medhurst Wines

5.42 MILES

A modern, architecturally notable winery on 35 acres of vines, Medhurst produces highly regarded pinot noir, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Tastings (…