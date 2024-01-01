Volunteer-operated, this railway has a restored 1940s Walker Railmotor that travels 4.5km from Healesville Station to TarraWarra Estate through an historic brick tunnel. A project to extend the line to Yarra Glen is underway, but completion is dependent on yet-to-be-secured funding.
Yarra Valley Railway
Yarra Valley
One of the best places in southern Australia to see native fauna, this wildlife park is home to kangaroos, wallabies, dingoes, Tasmanian devils, echidnas,…
This former convent, dating back to 1863, is a rambling collection of ecclesiastical architecture that's home to a thriving arts community of galleries,…
The home of Australian opera singer Nellie Melba (1871–1931) has been reimagined as a thriving winery, restaurant and events facility by her descendants…
Dating from 1838, Yering Station was home to Victoria's first vineyard. Reinvented as a wine and events estate, it has a Mod Oz restaurant in a…
Housed in a striking Allan Powell–designed building at TarraWarra Estate, this excellent gallery showcases Australian art from the second half of the 20th…
Chandon is an example of mass wine tourism done well. The winery – a subsidiary of Moët & Chandon – produces sparkling wines and has a restaurant, lounge…
Though the art gallery and restaurant are the main attractions here, the winery has a lair-like underground cellar door and barrel room designed by…
The former home of John and Sunday Reed, Heide is a prestigious not-for-profit art gallery with a stunning sculpture garden. It holds regularly changing…
Located on the former site of the Corenderk Mission, a government reserve for Indigenous Victorians who had been dispossessed of their traditional lands,…
This large winery produces chardonnay, pinot noir and cabernet sauvignon, which can be tasted at the cellar door ($5, redeemable on purchase). There's…
The estate-grown chardonnay and pinot noir are the star picks here; tastings cost $5 (redeemable on purchase) and tours ($49 for two people, including a…
A modern, architecturally notable winery on 35 acres of vines, Medhurst produces highly regarded pinot noir, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. Tastings (…