Towering above Warburton is the ruggedly beautiful Yarra Ranges National Park. Mt Donna Buang (1250m) is the park highlight and is snow-topped in winter. Toboggans can be rented at the toboggan run. A few kilometres before the summit, the Rainforest Gallery, also known as Mt Donna Buang Skywalk, is a wonderful wheelchair- and pram-accessible treetop walk along a 40m observation platform into the rainforest canopy. There's also a 350m boardwalk along the forest floor here.