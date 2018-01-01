Small-Group Phillip Island Day Trip from Melbourne

After morning pickup from your Melbourne hotel, get comfortable in your minivan for the 1.5-hour drive to Phillip Island. Your route takes you southeast along Westernport Bay where you can enjoy views of French Island and Phillip Island.After passing through San Remo, a typical Victorian coastal town, cross the Phillip Island Bridge and head to the Koala Conservation Centre. There, take a stroll along well-maintained trails and a boardwalk that provide a close up look at koalas and wallabies in their natural environment. Your guide will also point out kookaburras, geese and other Australian birds darting through the bushes and nearby wetlands.Next up, if time permits, visit The Nobbies and Seal Rocks, a series of rock formations populated with Australia’s largest colony of fur seals. Enjoy expansive views of the Great Southern Ocean and watch the seals frolicking just offshore. Before dusk, head over to the penguin parade grounds for a treat that is sure to be the highlight of your evening. As the sun sets, little penguins emerge from the sea and return to their burrows after a long day of fishing out in the open ocean. Watch from a close but respectful distance as the adorable penguins waddle to their nests, occasionally stopping to rest, smooth their feathers, or interact with one another.Depending on the time of year that you visit, you may have time to dine in the island town of Cowes (own expense) before it gets dark enough to view the penguins. Throughout your tour, your guide provides informative commentary about the wildlife and history of Phillip Island and its surroundings. After the penguin parade, your guide returns you to your Melbourne hotel to end your tour.