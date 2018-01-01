Welcome to French Island
The island served as a penal settlement for prisoners serving out their final years from 1916. You can still visit the original prison farm, however the property was sold early 2017, so check to see if it's still open to tourists.
The French Island Community Association (www.frenchislandinfo.com) has good info on the island.
Small-Group Phillip Island Day Trip from Melbourne
After morning pickup from your Melbourne hotel, get comfortable in your minivan for the 1.5-hour drive to Phillip Island. Your route takes you southeast along Westernport Bay where you can enjoy views of French Island and Phillip Island.After passing through San Remo, a typical Victorian coastal town, cross the Phillip Island Bridge and head to the Koala Conservation Centre. There, take a stroll along well-maintained trails and a boardwalk that provide a close up look at koalas and wallabies in their natural environment. Your guide will also point out kookaburras, geese and other Australian birds darting through the bushes and nearby wetlands.Next up, if time permits, visit The Nobbies and Seal Rocks, a series of rock formations populated with Australia’s largest colony of fur seals. Enjoy expansive views of the Great Southern Ocean and watch the seals frolicking just offshore. Before dusk, head over to the penguin parade grounds for a treat that is sure to be the highlight of your evening. As the sun sets, little penguins emerge from the sea and return to their burrows after a long day of fishing out in the open ocean. Watch from a close but respectful distance as the adorable penguins waddle to their nests, occasionally stopping to rest, smooth their feathers, or interact with one another.Depending on the time of year that you visit, you may have time to dine in the island town of Cowes (own expense) before it gets dark enough to view the penguins. Throughout your tour, your guide provides informative commentary about the wildlife and history of Phillip Island and its surroundings. After the penguin parade, your guide returns you to your Melbourne hotel to end your tour.
Phillip Island Twilight Cruise
Make your way to Cowes Jetty in the late afternoon to board your spacious 62-foot (19-meter) catamaran for your twilight cruise. Set out on Western Port Bay as your captain shares commentary about key sights that you pass, including the navy submarine HMAS Otama that sits off of Crib Point. Keep an eye out for wildlife including Australian fur seals, dolphins and seabirds. You might see short-tailed shearwaters (muttonbirds) as they return to their burrows on French Island after a day of feeding at sea. These humble birds complete an extraordinary annual migration that goes from Australia to Japan, Siberia, Alaska, down the coast of North America to California, then across the Pacific Ocean to return to Australia. As the sun begins to set, take in the glow of the red and orange sky reflecting on the water and watch the lights come up in towns around the bay. During the cruise you can nibble on complimentary hot and cold appetizers that are passed on trays and perhaps purchase a drink from the full bar.Your sunset cruise wraps up upon your return to Cowes Jetty at the end of your 90-minute tour. Nearby, you can find plenty of dining options that you might like to check out afterwards at your leisure.
