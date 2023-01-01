Great Stupa of Universal Compassion

Victoria

In Myers Flat, just beyond Bendigo's city limits, this Buddhist stupa was blessed by the Dalai Lama in 2007 and promises to be the largest stupa in the Western world: it's 50m high with a 50m base. Inside sits a 2.5m jade Buddha statue, the world's largest that's carved out of the precious stone, weighing a hefty 4 tonnes. Grab a self-guided-tour handout and stroll the gardens, with Bodhi tree, Buddhist sculptures and Tibetan prayer wheels lining the stupa.

There's a cafe serving vegetarian and vegan dishes from $6.50.

