Central Deborah Gold Mine

Don your hard hat and get ready to descend with a geologist into this 412m-deep mine. Operating in 1939–54, the mine has been worked on 17 levels and has yielded 925kg of gold. The 'Mine Experience' tours (75 minutes) that descend 61m are the most popular option; others include the 2½-hour 85m underground adventure (adult/child/family $85/52.50/245) and 'nine levels of darkness' ($200 per person), which heads 228m underground, where you can enjoy lunch and work the drill.

For those who prefer to stay above ground, the self-guided surface tour (adult/child/family $6.50/4/19) takes in the museum, as well as a spot of gold panning and climbing up the poppet head for great views over the town. Discounts are available for packages combining the talking tram and visits to the Joss House Temple.