Here's one for cider purists: the owners of this family-run orchard are on a mission to introduce Australians to real dry ciders. They grow 43 varieties of French and English heritage-listed apple, and the free tastings of seven interesting varieties offer a masterclass on the subject and the production process.

The fortified apple wines are also worth exploring, as are the organic apple-cider vinegars. Grab a few ciders to drink on the deck or pick up takeaways to enjoy later.