Of all Bendigo's beautiful heritage buildings, none is more extravagant than Villa Fortuna. Set on a 7.5-hectare property, this opulent Victorian-era mansion is the former residence of Bendigo mining entrepreneur George Lansell (1823–1906), who was then one of the world's wealthiest men. The building opened to the public in 2015, and tours take in the lavishly furnished interior and stately curated gardens, along with its lake, elaborate Pompeii Fountain and Roman bath. High tea's taken in the dining room.

All tours must be prebooked through Bendigo Tourism. While they're on the pricey side, tours include food and beverages, and you'll get wine or beer on the afternoon tour.

In the past the estate has hosted several luminaries as private guests (including Prince Edward and Dame Nellie Melba), and today it's in the process of opening as a five-star boutique hotel.

From WWII the site was occupied by the Australian Army and used as its defence mapping headquarters. It was sold to its current owner in 2008.