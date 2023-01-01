Castlemaine Art Museum

Housed in a superb art deco building, this gallery (established in 1913) features colonial and contemporary Australian art, including works by such well-known artists as Frederick McCubbin, Arthur Streeton, Russell Drysdale, Fred Williams and Sidney Nolan. There are guided tours on Saturday. A basement museum provides insights into Aboriginal and colonial history, with period costumes, porcelain, silverware and gold-mining relics. The gallery was set to close in 2017, but an anonymous donor chipped in $250,000 to save the day.

Come also for the series of contemporary exhibitions.