For an interesting city tour, hop aboard a restored ‘talking’ tram. The hop-on, hop-off trip runs from the Central Deborah Gold Mine to the Tramways Depot every half-hour, making several stops, including at the Golden Dragon Museum and Lake Weeroona. Tickets are valid all day (a $2 upgrade secures two days), so aim for the 10am themed trams – including the Dja Dja Wurrung tram (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) and the Anzac Centenary Tram (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday), covering Aboriginal and WWI history, respectively.

Other options are the Friday Night Drinks Tram ($10 including a free drink; February to April), and the Blues Tram ($35), held once a month for a 2½-hour, foot-stomping trip through town with live bands. Enquire about discounts for visits to Central Deborah Gold Mine and the Joss House Temple.

The last stop is the depot workshop, where you can clamber aboard old trams and watch repairs and renovations.