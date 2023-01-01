Golden Dragon Museum & Gardens

Bendigo’s Chinese heritage sets it apart from other goldfields towns, and this fantastic museum is the place to experience it. Walk through a huge wooden door into an awesome chamber filled with dragons and amazing Chinese cultural items and costumes. The highlight for many are the imperial dragons, including Old Loong (the oldest in the world) and the recently retired Sun Loong (100m long); its replacement, Dai Gum Loong (the longest in the world at 120m), was unveiled in 2019.

Other highlights include the jade dragon chariot, an exquisite wooden panel screen and a dragon throne. The area outside the museum has been redeveloped as the Dai Gum San Chinese precinct, complete with a large lotus flower, imperial gardens and a temple.