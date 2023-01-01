In the city centre, this lovely green space is reminiscent of a London park, with lawns, grand old trees, a fernery, 19th-century statues and the fabulous Cascades Fountain, excavated after having been buried for 120 years. Climb to the top of the poppet-head lookout tower at the back of Bendigo Art Gallery for sensational 360-degree views or wander through the 19th-century Conservatory Gardens Building. You can download a walking-tour map from Bendigo Tourism's website (www.bendigotourism.com).