Australia’s oldest pottery works, Bendigo Pottery was founded in 1857 and is classified by the National Trust. The historic kilns are still used; watch potters at work, admire the gorgeous ceramic pieces (all for sale) or throw a pot yourself ($20 for 30 minutes; it's an extra $10 to glaze the item and have it posted home – bookings essential). The museum (adult/child $8/4) tells the story of pottery through the ages. It's just over 4km north of the town centre.

There's a cafe here, and a number of artists have set up studios at the pottery's entrance.