Just 2km north of town, these recently renovated gardens were established in 1857 and feature many exotic and rare plant species. Also of interest are the aviary (featuring an impressive range of Australian parrots; open weekdays to 4pm), a WWI Arch of Triumph and an Alice in Wonderland–inspired play space for kids.Tours ($5) can be booked through the visitor centre.

There are barbecue facilities here, too.