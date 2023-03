Back in the day this sprawling site was the world's deepest gold mine. Today you can wander past its relics and open-cut mines that date to the 1850s, and climb the poppet head for wonderful views. In 100 years of operation Victoria Hills yielded the equivalent of $8 billion in today's money.

At the mine entrance is a small memorial to the Black Saturday bushfires that ravaged this area in 2009.

After a visit, pop across the road to treat yourself to a meal at the historic Goldmines Hotel.