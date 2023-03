You'll soon find yourself in the bush as you head to this popular estate, 10km west of the city centre, that produces seven varieties of shiraz. All are available for tasting at the cellar door, and the restaurant serves breakfasts and modern European cuisine. The glamping accommodation (doubles from $155) overlooking the vines has become all the rage, as have the scenic hot-air-balloon flights over the goldfields.

Just up the road is the Tibetan Great Stupa of Universal Compassion.