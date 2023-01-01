Yeddonba Aboriginal Cultural Site

Located within the heart of the Chiltern-Mt Pilot National Park – around 20km north of Beechworth – this 40-minute trail traverses a rocky and scrubby hillside and wooden boardwalks to reach a viewing platform sheltering three centuries-old Aboriginal cave paintings. The faint red ochre representations of a snake, goanna and thylacine (Tasmanian tiger) are sacred to the Dhudhuroa people, the dominant Indigenous clan of the area around Beechworth. Note the rocky track can be slippery after rain.