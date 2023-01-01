Located within the heart of the Chiltern-Mt Pilot National Park – around 20km north of Beechworth – this 40-minute trail traverses a rocky and scrubby hillside and wooden boardwalks to reach a viewing platform sheltering three centuries-old Aboriginal cave paintings. The faint red ochre representations of a snake, goanna and thylacine (Tasmanian tiger) are sacred to the Dhudhuroa people, the dominant Indigenous clan of the area around Beechworth. Note the rocky track can be slippery after rain.
Yeddonba Aboriginal Cultural Site
Victorian High Country
