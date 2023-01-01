Chiltern Athenaeum

Housed in the former historic town hall and library (1866) is this fantastic museum loaded with fascinating exhibits of yesteryear and local stories. Highlights include a gold-rush-era library, exquisite 19th-century gum-leaf paintings by Alfred William Eustace, a WWI horse saddle from the Battle of Beersheba and mementos from former primer minister John McEwen.

It's volunteer run, so opening hours can be sporadic.

Its collection extends outside, and includes a portable prison that was designed to be dismantled and reassembled across the region, upon need.