Chiltern-Mt Pilot National Park

This national park protects some of Victoria's last stands of Box-Ironbark forest in a patchwork of protected areas around the town. This is also one of the last Victorian refuges for the endangered Regent's Honeyeater, along with more than 200 other bird species. The Chiltern Visitor Centre has maps, a park information sheet, and a brochure entitled Bird Trails of Chiltern. Also in the park is the Yeddonba Aboriginal Cultural Site with a 40-minute trail taking in Indigenous rock art.

To immerse yourself in the Ironbarks, consider the 8.5km Whitebox Walking Track, which completes a circuit in the area of the park south of Chiltern; ask at the visitor centre for directions.