Ned Kelly Vault

Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned Kelly. There's detailed info on the Kelly story, as well as one of his original death masks, a Sidney Nolan painting, rare photographs and an early manuscript of Peter Carey's True History of the Kelly Gang. There's also an exhibit on the iconic bulletproof suits, and a mask you can wear for a photo op.

Also on display are the original masks used in the films starring Heath Ledger and Mick Jagger. It's an annexe of the Burke Museum, which the Beechworth Heritage Pass also includes entry to.