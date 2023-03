In late 2018 the 1865-vintage Billson's Brewery was rejuvenated and reopened to incorporate a tasting room for Billson's iconic cordials, lemonades and sparkling waters, a compact barber's shop, and a historic blacksmiths and museum. Two craft beers – a lager and a pale ale – are served in the historic building's cafe, and also onsite is the National Trust Carriage Museum, (entry by gold coin donation), displaying gorgeous old horse-drawn carriages.