Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with freshly baked pretzels, gourmet house-made pizzas and burgers. Free bike hire, a playground and a kids' menu seal the deal for families.There's a brewery tour every Saturday at 11am ($15) including tastings of four beers.