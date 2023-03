The region’s best-known winery, Brown Brothers vineyard’s first vintage was in 1889 and it has remained in the hands of the same family ever since. As well as the tasting room, there’s the superb Patricia's Table, the more casual Epi.Curious bistro and wine bar, a gorgeous garden, kids’ play equipment, and picnic and barbecue facilities.

Twice-daily tours ($30) of the premises are available including tastings and a shared platter.