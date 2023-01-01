This wetlands restoration project is said to be the Southern Hemisphere's largest. A conglomeration of 32 wetlands spreads over 8750 hectares, with red-gum woodlands and more than 180 species of birds. Public art is dotted throughout the area -–rent a mountain bike from the visitor centre – and the onsite Mokoan Hub & Cafe has won national awards for sustainable architecture. Overnight stays in glamping tents is also possible, with the well-equipped campsite offering barbecues and a peaceful vibe.