South of town lies the grave of Dan ‘Mad Dog’ Morgan, a notorious bushranger. It contains most of Morgan’s remains – after he was fatally shot at nearby Peechelba Station in April 1865, his head was taken to Melbourne for a study of the criminal mind (and his scrotum was supposedly fashioned into a tobacco pouch).

Pick up the brochure entitled Wangaratta Cemetery – Self-Guided Tour from the visitor centre.