Wood Park Wines has wine tastings at its cellar door set up within the Milawa Cheese Company.
Wood Park Wines
Victorian High Country
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Aboriginal Exhibitions Gallery
26.54 MILES
Opened in late 2017, this Indigenous gallery at Rutherglen Estates presents an ongoing and evolving showcase of work by some of Australia's leading…
15.08 MILES
Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned…
20.77 MILES
This wetlands restoration project is said to be the Southern Hemisphere's largest. A conglomeration of 32 wetlands spreads over 8750 hectares, with red…
15.03 MILES
Dating from 1857, when it was the Beechworth Athenaeum, this is one of Australia's oldest museums. It was renamed in 1861 in tribute to the famous…
1.31 MILES
The region’s best-known winery, Brown Brothers vineyard’s first vintage was in 1889 and it has remained in the hands of the same family ever since. As…
25.43 MILES
Sicilian varietals including Grecanico and Nero d’Avola grapes are Politini's point of difference, and there's an authentic Sicilian family vibe to the…
20.1 MILES
On an old tobacco farm just north of Whitfield is this small brewery with its taphouse set inside a tobacco kiln. It has six beers on tap including an IPA…
14.91 MILES
Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with…
3.34 MILES
Based at Oxley, this winery is run by fifth-generation winemakers who produce rare varieties like verjuice.
3.61 MILES
The unmistakable Sam Miranda has an architecturally designed cellar door and a wide range of Italian-style wines. Tapas, shared platters and hearty mains…
9.19 MILES
South of town lies the grave of Dan ‘Mad Dog’ Morgan, a notorious bushranger. It contains most of Morgan’s remains – after he was fatally shot at nearby…
5. Kate's Cottage: Ned Kelly Memorial Museum & Homestead
12.08 MILES
This museum displays a rather dog-eared and dusty collection of Kelly memorabilia and artefacts from around the district, and a tired-looking replica of…
14.6 MILES
Family-owned boutique winery specialising in biodynamic wines available for tasting at its cellar door. Vineyard tours are available with prior notice,…
14.94 MILES
Near where the Snow Rd meets the Great Alpine Rd (B500), Gapsted Wines is an outstanding winery where you can eat from the seasonal lunch menu in…