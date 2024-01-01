Wood Park Wines

Victorian High Country

    26.54 MILES

    Opened in late 2017, this Indigenous gallery at Rutherglen Estates presents an ongoing and evolving showcase of work by some of Australia's leading…

    15.08 MILES

    Within the original subtreasury building (c 1858) where gold was stored is this exhibition space dedicated to Australia's most infamous bushranger, Ned…

    20.77 MILES

    This wetlands restoration project is said to be the Southern Hemisphere's largest. A conglomeration of 32 wetlands spreads over 8750 hectares, with red…

    15.03 MILES

    Dating from 1857, when it was the Beechworth Athenaeum, this is one of Australia's oldest museums. It was renamed in 1861 in tribute to the famous…

    1.31 MILES

    The region’s best-known winery, Brown Brothers vineyard’s first vintage was in 1889 and it has remained in the hands of the same family ever since. As…

    25.43 MILES

    Sicilian varietals including Grecanico and Nero d’Avola grapes are Politini's point of difference, and there's an authentic Sicilian family vibe to the…

    20.1 MILES

    On an old tobacco farm just north of Whitfield is this small brewery with its taphouse set inside a tobacco kiln. It has six beers on tap including an IPA…

    14.91 MILES

    Beechworth’s gem of a microbrewery produces some excellent beer; our favourites are the Chevalier saison and the Bling IPA. All go beautifully with…

