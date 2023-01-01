Old Beechworth Gaol

In 2016 a consortium of locals banded together to buy the historic 1860 Beechworth prison in order to save it from being developed. Entry to the gaol is only possible by taking a 'Rogues, Rat Bags and Mongrel Dogs' tour, packed with fascinating tales of its most infamous inmates – namely Ned Kelly, his family and sympathisers. There's a good cafe housed in a retro Airstream caravan (open 9am to 2pm), and bikes can be hired from a kiosk just outside.

The jail was used right up until its closure in 2004.