Bonegilla Migrant Experience

For 24 years from the end of WWII, Bonegilla, 10km east of Wodonga, was Australia’s first migrant reception centre, providing accommodation for some 320,000 migrants from more than 30 countries. One in 20 Australians can now trace their history to family members who first entered the country here. You can visit some of the preserved buildings of Block 19, the only remaining block, and follow the lives and experiences of individuals represented in photos and historical references. A fascinating experience.