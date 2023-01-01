This was the home of local author Ethel Florence Richardson (better known by her pen name Henry Handel Richardson), who wrote about life here in the book Ultima Thule (1929), the third part of her trilogy The Fortunes of Richard Mahony (1930). Overlooking Lake Anderson, the house was built in 1870 and today is owned by the National Trust.

Richardson's lovely writing desk is on display at the Chiltern Athenaeum museum. As it's volunteer-run, opening hours at Lake View House can be flexible. The Chiltern markets are held in the grounds from 10am to 2pm on the first Sunday of the month.